CEE POWER-Czech day ahead surges on lower renewables

* Czech Cal '13 retreats from 3-1/2 month high * Wind generation in Germany forecast at 1.4 GW, solar 4.4 GW * Day ahead rises in Poland, falls in Hungary PRAGUE, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Czech day ahead power surged on Wednesday due to renewed demand seen after the Assumption Day holiday and forecasts of lower renewables production in the region, while long-term prices fell in what traders called an overbought market. Electricity for Thursday delivery jumped more than 16 percent to 50.59 euros ($62.33)per megawatt hour on market operator OTE's daily auction as Czech and Slovak prices converged. Day ahead in over-the-counter trade climbed 8 euros to 51 euros. Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for wind generation in Germany falling about 1 GW to 1.4 GW and solar production dipping more than 2 GW to 4.4 GW. "Fundamentals are pointing to a bullish direction," Point Carbon analysts wrote. "Wind is dropping in the system and solar output is expected down." Curve prices fell with the front month dropping more than 1 percent to 47.85 euros while Cal '13 baseload declined 1.3 percent to 48.26 euros, retreating from a three-and-a-half month high hit a day earlier. The benchmark German Cal '13 contract fell 75 cents to 49.40 euros on Germany's EEX exchange as weakening euro zone economies raised fears about future energy demand. "The market has been overbought in the last few weeks," one trader said. "You cannot hold this set up for a long time without fundamental reasons." Around the region, Czech grid operator CEPS said it would halt cross-border capacity to Slovakia for much of the day on Thursday due to technical restrictions as transmission lines undergo maintenance. Day ahead on Poland's POLPX exchange rose to 181.91 zlotys ($54.82)from 176.30 zlotys while electricity for Thursday fell 2.01 euros to 57.03 euros on Hungary's HUPX. Brent crude oil futures dipped below $114 per barrel as supply disruption concerns faded slightly, but hopes of central bank intervention to bolster the global economy kept prices near three-month highs. EUAs for December delivery, the benchmark EU carbon contract, had fallen more than 2 percent to 7.49 euros a tonne at 1248 GMT. ($1 = 0.8116 euros) ($1 = 3.3181 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Anthony Barker)