CEE POWER-Czech day ahead climbs as wind levels ebb

* Czech Cal '13 up 5 cents to 48.25 euros * CEZ to provide data on outages to EEX * Polish utilities to have 3.4 GW offline on Saturday PRAGUE, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Czech day ahead power climbed on Thursday as wind generation was forecast to diminish and warmer weather in the region was expected to drive demand, traders said. Electricity for Friday rose 1 percent to 51.55 euros ($63.31)per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market, trading about 10 cents above the day-ahead price in neighbouring Germany. Czech market operator OTE cleared prompt power more than 3 percent higher at 52.26 euros as Czech and Slovak prices converged after splitting a number of times in the past two weeks. Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for wind generation in Germany dipping to 767 MW with solar production at around 6 GW. Further along the curve, the front month fell almost 2 percent to 46.95 euros while Cal '13 baseload moved 5 cents higher to 48.25 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe. Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 price gained 11 cents to 49.50 euros in afternoon trade on Germany's EEX exchange. Czech electricity company CEZ has started providing data on volumes, capacity and outages on Germany's European Energy Exchange in a bid to boost transparency. Czech grid operator CEPS will halt cross-border capacity to Slovakia on Friday due to technical restrictions as transmission lines undergo maintenance. In Bulgaria, the economy ministry said the Balkan country has started construction on a gas pipeline under the Danube river to connect it to neighbouring Romania as part of plans to ease the nation's near full dependence on Russian gas. Data from Poland's grid operator showed the country's utilities would have a total of 3.4 gigawatts of power offline for maintenance on Saturday. Day ahead on Poland's POLPX exchange rose to 185.30 zlotys ($55.68)from 181.91 zlotys while electricity for Friday fell 1.02 euros to 56.01 euros on Hungary's HUPX. Brent crude futures edged up and U.S. crude extended gains after data showing U.S. jobless claims rose last week and housing starts fell in July strengthened the euro and weakened the dollar, helping support dollar-denominated oil prices. EUAs for December delivery, the benchmark EU carbon contract, had risen nearly 1 percent to 7.56 euros a tonne at 1303 GMT. ($1 = 0.8142 euros) ($1 = 3.3278 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Anthony Barker)