CEE POWER-Czech day ahead falls; CEE states set market link date
#Energy
August 17, 2012 / 1:06 PM / in 5 years

CEE POWER-Czech day ahead falls; CEE states set market link date

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Czech, Slovak, Hungarian market coupling to start Sept. 11
    * Day ahead rises in Poland and Hungary
    * Poland's utilities to have 3.6 GW offline on Sunday

    PRAGUE, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Czech day ahead prices fell on
lower demand as usual on a Friday, but the customary pre-weekend
decline was limited by forecasts for warmer weather in the
coming week that are expected to drive spot prices higher,
traders said.
    Electricity for Saturday delivery fell 7.30 euros to 44.25
euros ($54.71)per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market
with warming weather and low wind generation levels helping to
keep the price from falling further.
    Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for
wind generation in Germany falling to 1.1 GW on Sunday before
rising to around 1.4 GW on Monday. Solar is expected to fall to
6.7 GW on Monday from above 7 GW at the weekend.
    Czech utility CEZ - whose power plants account for about 60
percent of the country's generation - also said it had 920 MW
offline for unplanned outages on Friday.
    "Temperatures are getting very warm in the system in the
weekend, especially Sunday," Point Carbon analysts wrote. "This
has lifted the consumption forecasts well above last weekend's
levels."
    Further along the curve, the front month fell more than 2
percent to 45.60 euros while Cal '13 baseload fell 10 cents to
48 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe.
    Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract
rose 5 cents to 49.35 euros in afternoon trade on Germany's EEX
exchange.
     The Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia will combine their
power markets starting on Sept. 11 as part of a plan to provide
better supply for the central European region, grid and market
operators from the three countries said. 
     Poland's utilities will have a total of 3.6 gigawatts of
power offline for maintenance on Sunday, data from grid company
PSE Operator showed. 
    Day ahead on Poland's POLPX exchange rose to 185.30 zlotys
($56.37)from 181.91 zlotys, while electricity for Saturday rose
to 57.25 euros from 56.01 euros on Hungary's HUPX.
    Brent crude oil fell to around $114 after the United States
said it was considering the possible release of oil reserves to
dampen prices and the Israeli president spoke out against any
lone Israeli attack on Iran. 
    EUAs for December delivery, the benchmark EU
carbon contract, had fallen half a percent to 7.67 euros a tonne
at 1230 GMT.  
($1 = 0.8089 euros)
($1 = 3.2870 Polish zlotys)

 (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Anthony Barker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
