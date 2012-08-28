CEE POWER-Czech spot falls on Slovak holiday

* Shutdown extended at Poland's Jaworzno unit * Serbian water levels forecast mainly unchanged * Day ahead rises in Poland and Hungary PRAGUE, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Czech day ahead power declined on Tuesday on lower demand due to a holiday in neighbouring Slovakia that offset a forecasted fall in renewable generation in the region, traders said. Electricity for Wednesday fell to 51.90 euros ($64.96) per megawatt hour from 52.30 euros ahead of the national holiday in Slovakia, whose power market is linked with that of the Czechs. Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for renewable production in Germany falling with wind generation dipping by more than half to 1 GW and solar down to 5 GW. "It is probably the holiday keeping day ahead price lower," one trader said. Further along the curve, the front month fell 5 cents to 46.95 euros days ahead of delivery while October decreased nearly 2 percent to 48.70 euros. Cal '13 baseload fell 10 cents to 48.15 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe. Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract rose 3 cents to 49.60 euros in afternoon trading on Germany's EEX exchange. In Serbia, the hydrometeorological service forecast water levels for power generation were expected to remain unchanged through Sept. 4 on all rivers except the Danube where they were seen slightly up. The unplanned shutdown of a hardcoal-fired 225-megawatt unit at Tauron's Jaworzno power plant has been extended until September 2, Polish power grid operator PSE-Operator said on Tuesday in its daily outages update. Hungary's plan to nationalise German utility E.ON's local units could help Prime Minister Viktor Orban win an election in 2014 by giving the government control of gas imports and long-term energy prices, analysts said. Day ahead on Hungary's HUPX exchange rose to 62.41 euros from 56.26 euros while electricity for Wednesday on Poland's POLPX climbed to 193.59 zlotys ($59.33)from 188.85 zlotys. Oil steadied above $112 as tropical storm Isaac neared hurricane strength in the Gulf of Mexico, forcing companies to close down U.S. oil rigs and refineries. EUAs for December delivery, the benchmark EU carbon contract, had risen 3 cents to 8.19 euros a tonne at 1317 GMT. ($1 = 0.7990 euros) ($1 = 3.2632 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by William Hardy)