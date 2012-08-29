CEE POWER-Czech curve prices fall as fuels dip, spot rises

* Polish utilities to have 4.2 GW offline on Friday * Wind generation forecast below 1 GW * Bulgaria signs gas exploration deal PRAGUE, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Czech forward prices dipped on Wednesday due to falling prices for oil and gas, while day-ahead power in the region was supported by forecasts for a sharp decline in renewable generation, traders said. Electricity for Thursday delivery rose around 1.10 euros to 53 euros ($66.60) per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market, trading around 35 cents below the day-ahead price in neighbouring Germany. Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for wind production in Germany, which produces the bulk of the region's renewable supply, to slip below 1 GW and solar generation decline to 3.5 GW. "The German renewable situation is weakening somewhat tomorrow, with solar power dipping below seasonal normal," Point Carbon analysts wrote. Further along the curve, the front month fell about 1.4 percent to 46.15 euros, and October delivery dipped by about the same amount to 48 euros. Baseload power for 2013 delivery fell 30 cents to 47.75 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe, while the benchmark German Cal '13 contract tumbled 46 cents to 49.10 euros on Germany's EEX in afternoon trade. "All fuels are bearish, but the Cal is dropping the most today," one trader on the Czech market said. Around the region, Bulgaria signed a five-year contract with Total, Austria's OMV and Spain's Repsol to start exploration near a site in Romanian waters where a successful gas discovery was made. Day-ahead on Poland's POLPX exchange rose to 196.71 zlotys ($60.08) from 193.59 zlotys, while electricity for Thursday climbed to 67.50 euros from 62.41 euros on Hungary's HUPX. Brent crude oil slipped to $112 on Wednesday as Hurricane Isaac, which hit land in Louisiana, left U.S. Gulf Coast oil production facilities without significant damage. EUAs for December delivery, the benchmark EU carbon contract, had fallen more than 1 percent to 7.89 euros a tonne at 1314 GMT. ($1 = 0.7958 euros) ($1 = 3.2744 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Jane Baird)