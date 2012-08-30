CEE POWER-Czech spot falls on wind, curve prices down on fuels

* Polish utilities to have 4.2 GW offline on Saturday

* Wind generation seen at 3 GW

* Spot falls in Poland, Hungary

PRAGUE, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Czech day ahead power fell on Thursday due to forecasts for higher wind power generation in the region while the forwards edged down tracking fuels lower, traders said.

Electricity for Friday delivery fell almost 3 euros to 50.05 euros ($62.70) per megawatt-hour in the over-the-counter-market, trading around 15 cents above the day-ahead price in neighbouring Germany. The contract fell more than 6 percent to 50.70 euros on the Czech market operator OTE’s daily auction.

Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for wind power generation in Germany, the region’s main renewable power generator, rising by more than 2 GW to around 3 GW and solar power output falling to close to 1.9 GW.

“Tomorrow will see cloudy and more windy weather in the region, with resulting increased wind power production and decreasing solar power output. The temperatures are in the range where consumption is less sensitive to temperature changes,” its analysts wrote.

Further along the curve, the front month lost 15 cents to 45.90 euros while the October contract fell 40 cents to 47.60 euros.

The Czech front year baseload power traded flat at 47.65 euros, while the benchmark German Cal ‘13 contract lost 16 cents to 48.90 euros in late afternoon trade on Germany’s EEX.

Around the region, Poland’s utilities will have a total of 4.2 GW of power offline for maintenance on Saturday, data from grid company PSE Operator showed on Thursday.

Day-ahead on Poland’s POLPX exchange fell to 192.31 zlotys ($57.71) from 196.71 zlotys, while electricity for Friday dipped to 52.64 euros from 67.50 euros.

Oil futures fell below $113 a barrel before a speech by the U.S. Federal Reserve chairman that may indicate the prospects for more economic stimulus, while investors looked to forthcoming data to shed light on the direction he could take.

EUAs for December delivery, the benchmark EU carbon contract, fell around 1.5 percent to 7.60 euros a tonne at 1613 GMT. ($1 = 0.7982 euros) ($1 = 3.3324 Polish zlotys) (Reporting By Maja Zuvela; editing by James Jukwey)