CEE POWER-Czech power for Monday, Cal '13 rise

* Polish utilities to have 4.2 GW offline on Sunday

* Day ahead falls in Poland, Hungary

* Forwards gain after Bernanke speech

PRAGUE, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Czech power for the next working day rose on Friday on forecasts for lower wind power output, while the forward curve gained slightly, tracking oil and carbon prices higher, traders said.

Power for Monday rose 55 cents to 50.50 euros ($63.11) per megawatt-hour in the over-the-counter market, trading about 10 cents below the same contract in neighbouring Germany.

Thomson Reuters Point Carbon analysts said lower wind power production would likely push prices above Friday’s level, while the stronger solar power output would keep a lid on the peak prices.

Around the region, Poland’s utilities will have a total of 4.2 GW of power offline for maintenance on Sunday, data from grid company PSE Operator showed on Friday.

Electricity for Saturday delivery on Poland’s POLPX exchange fell to 186.66 zlotys ($55.51) from 192.31 zlotys while day ahead on Hungary’s HUPX dropped to 45.10 euros from 56.64 euros on lower weekend demand.

Further along the curve, the Czech October contract gained 10 cents to 47.70 euros while Cal ‘13 baseload moved 5 cents to 47.70 euros after the U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the central bank would act to strengthen the economy but did not explicitly signal any imminent move.

The benchmark German Cal ‘13 gained one cent to 49.03 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany’s EEX.

Oil rose towards $114 a barrel, heading for a second monthly gain, supported by investor hopes of more monetary easing that could spur economic growth, and concern about supplies.

EUAs for December delivery, the benchmark EU carbon contract, went up 3.1 percent to 7.93 euros a tonne at 1450 GMT. ($1 = 0.8001 euros) ($1 = 3.3627 Polish zlotys) (Reporting By Maja Zuvela; Editing by Alison Birrane)