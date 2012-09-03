CEE POWER-Czech power futures gain on rising carbon

* Czech ministry proposes shale moratorium * Carbon drives Czech Cal '13 higher * Day-ahead power falls in Czech, rises in Hungary, Poland PRAGUE, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Czech power futures rose on Monday, driven higher by gains in carbon as traders looked ahead to the European Central Bank meeting on Thursday. Baseload electricity for 2013 delivery rose 30 cents to 48 euros ($60.50) per megawatt hour on the Prague-based Power Exchange Europe, trading 10 cents below the over-the-counter price. "Power futures are up with carbon and traders are waiting to see what will happen with the ECB later this week," one trader said. Czech day-ahead power fell 5 cents to 50.45 euros in the over-the-counter market as data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for wind generation in Germany rising slightly to 1.3 GW and solar production climbing to 4.9 GW. Around the region, electricity for Tuesday rose 5.78 euros to 56.44 euros on Hungary's HUPX, while day ahead increased to 194.73 zlotys ($58.68) from 169.48 zlotys. The Czech environment ministry said it has proposed a moratorium on shale gas exploration licences until June 2014 to provide time for the government to put new legislation in place. Oil steadied despite Chinese data showing a deepening slowdown for the world's biggest energy consumer, with investors focusing on the possibility of more stimulus measures and other moves to try to revive economic growth. EUAs for December delivery, the benchmark EU carbon contract, had risen more than 1 percent to 8.17 euros a tonne at 1230 GMT. ($1 = 0.7933 euros) ($1 = 3.3183 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by David Goodman)