CEE POWER-Czech day ahead steady, near curve rises

* Serbian water levels forecast mainly flat * Bulgaria cuts solar rates further * Serbia restarts 270 MW unit PRAGUE, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Czech day ahead power held steady on Tuesday as fundamental factors were largely unchanged while near curve prices rose on expectations for a colder autumn, traders said. Baseload electricity for Wednesday delivery traded at 50.46 euros ($63.49) per megawatt hour on market operator OTE's daily exchange, above the German price of 49.62 euros cleared on Germany's EEX. Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for wind generation in Germany rising to 2.7 GW and solar production falling to 3.4 GW. "Tomorrow will see a loss in solar power production and an increase in German power consumption, which will inch up the peak prices," Point Carbon analysts wrote. Further along the curve, the front month gained nearly 2 percent to 48.50 euros while Cal '13 gave back morning gains and had fallen 5 cents to 48.05 euros from the day ago close on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe. The benchmark German Cal '13 contract fell 8 cents to 49.40 euros in afternoon trade on Germany's EEX exchange. "October is rising because people are now expecting colder weather," one trader on the Czech market said. Around the region, Serbia's EPS restarted the 270 megawatt Djerdap 2 hydro power plant near Romania after emergency workers extinguished a fire that had threatened a 110 kilovolt line feeding electricity into the system. The Balkan country's hydrometeorological service forecast water levels for power generation are expected to remain unchanged through September 11 on all rivers except the Danube where they are forecast to rise slightly. Bulgaria approved further cuts to guaranteed rates for new solar power installations, after already halving the tariffs in June due to lower costs. Mining group Czech Coal has offered 14 billion to 16 billion crowns ($813 million) to buy Czech power group CEZ's Pocerady power plant and 10 billion for its Chvaletice plant. Day ahead on Poland's POLPX exchange fell to 196.66 zlotys ($59.05)from 203.89 zlotys while electricity for Wednesday jumped to 67.46 euros from 56.44 euros on Hungary's HUPX. Oil prices rose for a fourth day to over $116 per barrel, supported by hopes for further stimulus measures from central banks in the United States and Europe, and a slow production restart in the Gulf of Mexico after Hurricane Isaac. EUAs for December delivery, the benchmark EU carbon contract, had fallen nearly 2 percent to 8.12 euros a tonne at 1247 GMT. ($1 = 0.7947 euros) ($1 = 3.3303 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by William Hardy)