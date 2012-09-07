CEE POWER-Czech power for next work day up on lower wind

* Polish utilities to have 5.2 GW offline on Saturday * Balkans face second straight winter of energy emergencies * Day ahead falls in Poland, rises in Hungary PRAGUE, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Czech day ahead power for the next working day rose on Friday due to forecasts for a sharp decline in wind generation in the region as long-term prices followed oil higher, traders said. Electricity for Monday rose to 52 euros ($65.70) per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market, up from the Friday delivery price of 46.15 euros. Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for wind generation in Germany falling to 1.5 GW for Monday from near 6 GW at the start of the weekend. Solar generation was forecast steady at above 5 GW. "Wind power production is set to decrease gradually throughout the weekend with output forecast to be 2.4 GW and 1.3 GW on Saturday and Sunday respectively," Point Carbon analysts wrote. Further along the curve, the front month dipped 20 cents to 48.20 euros while Cal '13 baseload gained 15 cents to 48.05 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe. Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract rose 10 cents to 49.30 euros in afternoon trade on Germany's EEX exchange. Romania's energy production fell 2.0 percent on the year in January-July, while imports were down 6.4 percent, data from the National Statistics Board showed. A second straight winter of blackouts and escalating energy prices is hanging over the Balkans as the driest weather in 40 years has depleted water levels and shows no signs of easing. Poland's gas monopoly PGNiG said it would shut down its Warsaw-based combined heat and power plant EC Zeran on Friday after a fire broke out a day earlier. Data from the grid operator showed the country's utilities would have a total of 5.2 gigawatts of power offline for maintenance on Sunday. "The (shutdown at Zeran) is not a big problem unless the shutdown extends into winter," one trader said. Day ahead on Poland's POLOX exchange fell to 177.86 zlotys ($54.54) from 182.65 zlotys while electricity for Saturday rose to 57.60 euros from 52.44 euros on Hungary's HUPX. Brent and U.S. crude futures initially pared gains then bounced up after the U.S. government said only 96,000 jobs were created in August, against an expected gain of 125,000, not supportive of demand for oil but seen as leaving the door open for more monetary easing by the Federal Reserve. EUAs for December delivery, the benchmark EU carbon contract, had fallen 6 cents to 8.20 euros a tonne at 1311 GMT. ($1 = 0.7915 euros) ($1 = 3.2609 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn and Maciej Onoszko; editing by James Jukwey)