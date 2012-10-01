CEE POWER-Czech day ahead firms on outages, Cal '13 falls

* CEZ reports unplanned outages of around 700 MW for Monday * Hungary day ahead price rises above Czech and Slovak * Renewable output in region steady PRAGUE, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Czech day ahead power rose on Monday on lower supply due to a number of unplanned outages as renewable levels in the region held steady, traders said. Electricity for Tuesday delivery rose around 1.75 euros to 49.75 euros ($64.00)per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market, trading about in line with neighbouring Germany. Czech and Slovak spot prices gained nearly 7 percent on regional exchanges to 49.70 euros while Hungary climbed even higher at 52.70 euros. The three central European countries combined their day ahead markets last month and since then Hungary has often traded higher, helping to erase the typical Czech and Slovak discount to Germany. "You have plenty of exports and imports to and from Germany so there is no reason for the Czech and Slovak market to be traded with the spread against Germany," one trader said. "Some hours in Hungary have decoupled but it would be much higher if there was no market coupling." With data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showing forecasts for wind generation in Germany at 6.4 GW, a number of outages constricted supply in the Czech Republic. Czech utility CEZ shut down the 461 MW unit 1 at its Dukovany nuclear power plant on September 30 for 32 days and reported unplanned outages on Monday at a 500 MW unit at Melnik 3 and a 200 MW unit at Tusimice 2. Further along the curve, delivery for the first quarter 2013 fell 25 cents to 49.05 euros in over-the-counter trade while Cal '13 baseload dropped 25 cents to 46.90 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe. Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract fell 16 cents to 47.60 euros in afternoon trade on Germany's EEX exchange. Day ahead on Poland's POLPX power exchange rose to 182.02 zlotys ($56.82)from 170.08 zlotys in slow trade. The power sector is awaiting a court decision on Tuesday that will determine whether Poland's top utility PGE has the right to pursue an 11.6 billion zloty ($3.6 billion) investment in new power units. Earlier this year PGE had to delay its investment in the construction of two 900-megawatt coal-fired units in Opole, the largest in Poland's power sector to date, after a Polish court blocked an environment clearance for construction. "The market is quiet," a trader said. Brent crude fell below $112 per barrel, reflecting investor concerns that a shaky global economy may hurt oil demand following fresh signs of weakness in China and Japan and evidence of a new recession in the debt-saddled euro zone. EUAs for December delivery, the benchmark EU carbon contract, had fallen about 2 percent to 7.80 euros a tonne at 1209 GMT. ) ($1 = 0.7773 euros) ($1 = 3.2035 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn and Maciej Onoszko; Editing by William Hardy)