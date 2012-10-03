CEE POWER-Czech spot up on renewed demand, Cal '13 hits week low

* Renewable production forecast lower * CEZ reports 610 MW of unplanned outages through Friday * Polish Cal '13 falls, market uncertain PRAGUE, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Renewed demand following a holiday in the region drove up Czech day-ahead power on Tuesday while the benchmark long-term contract hit a week low due to worries about the economy and future energy demand, traders said. Electricity for Wednesday delivery gained 13.80 euros to 44.90 euros ($58.08) per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market after the Reunification Day holiday in neighbouring Germany had sapped demand a day earlier. Czech and Slovak day-ahead cleared at 45.03 euros on regional exchanges while Hungary remained higher at 48.91 on the country's HUPX exchange, falling steeply from 71.33 euros a day earlier. The three central European countries combined their day ahead markets in September and since then Hungary has often traded higher, helping to narrow - and often erase - the typical Czech and Slovak discount to Germany. Falling renewable levels also helped prop up spot prices. Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for wind generation in Germany at 6.3 GW and solar production dipping to 1.6 GW. "Consumption levels are to pick up again after the holiday and with solar power production also expected to be significantly reduced," Point Carbon analysts wrote. "Although wind power production is to stay relatively healthy the output during the peak will be relatively low, compared to the off peak levels." Further along the curve, the Czech front month shed 1 percent to 48 euros while Cal '13 baseload fell 15 cents to 46.70 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe. This was the lowest level since 46.60 euros on September 24. Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract rose 4 cents to 47.77 euros on Germany's EEX exchange in afternoon trade. Data from Czech utility CEZ showed that central Europe's biggest utility had unplanned outages at a 500 MW unit at Melnik 3 and a 110 MW unit at Ledvice 3 until Friday morning. In Poland, grid operator PSE Operator has granted a permit to connect Energa's proposed 600 megawatt combined cycle gas and steam fired unit in Grudziadz to Poland's power system. Poland's utilities will have a total of 3.9 gigawatts of power offline for maintenance on Friday, according to data from PSE Operator. Poland also wants its new shale gas law to go into force in 2013, Piotr Wozniak, the deputy environment minister responsible for the draft law said. He added it would be best if a shale gas tax waited until at least 2016. Day-ahead on the country's POLPX exchange rose a little less than 3 zloty to 173.39 zlotys ($54.64) and Cal '13 declined almost 1 percent to 187.35 zlotys with 15 MW changing hands in the over-the-counter market. "The market is in a phase of big uncertainty," one trader said. "We are waiting for new energy laws, for decisions on the future of CO2 permits and there's the euro zone crisis hanging over our heads." Crude oil prices fell on Wednesday as weak economic data from Europe and China dimmed the outlook for demand, adding to concerns arising from Europe's festering debt crisis. EUAs for December delivery, the benchmark EU carbon contract, had fallen 3.6 percent to 7.59 euros a tonne at 1259 GMT. ($1 = 0.7731 euros) ($1 = 3.1733 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn and Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Alison Birrane)