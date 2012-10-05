CEE POWER-Czech spot, Cal'13 up on low temperatures

* Spot rises on expectations for lower temperature next week * CEZ excludes Areva from nuclear tender * Polish utilites to have 4.9 GW offline on Sunday WARSAW, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Czech power for the next working day rose on Friday fuelled by expectations for a decline in temperature, while the contract for next-year deliveries followed, rising for the second day in a row, traders said. Power for Monday was traded at 51.50 euros ($66.98) per megawatt hour on the over-the-counter market, compared to 41.60 euros on the prior day, while the Cal'13 was traded at 47.20 euros, up 10 cents from Thursday. "The weekend may be the last two days of nice weather," a trader said. "Spot power is rising as next week will be colder and long-term power is reacting too, but the market is slow and I wouldn't expect the Cal to rise by more than 1 euro in the near future." Czech and Slovak power for Saturday, when consumption is lower due to less business activity, was traded at 37.19 euros, while Hungary's spot stood at 39.99 euros. The three central European countries combined their day ahead markets in September and since then Hungary has often traded higher, helping to narrow - and often erase - the typical Czech and Slovak discount to Germany. Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract was flat at 47.90 euros on Germany's EEX exchange. Day ahead on Poland's POLPX exchange fell to 156.62 zlotys ($49.84)from 165.90 zlotys. Poland's utilities will have a total of 4.9 gigawatts of power offline for maintenance on Sunday, data from grid company PSE Operator showed on Friday. Czech power company CEZ excluded France's Areva from its multi-billion dollar tender to expand the Temelin nuclear power plant after it failed to fulfil all requirements, CEZ said on Friday. Western Europe faces a potential electricity supply crisis this winter as France and Belgium struggle with their ageing reactors and after Germany took out a big chunk of its nuclear capacity. Oil slid to around $112 per barrel on Friday as investors awaited data that is expected to show U.S. unemployment is on the rise, reinforcing concern that a fragile global economic recovery is still under threat. EUAs for December delivery, the benchmark EU carbon contract, rose 3.6 percent to 7.92 euros at 1250 GMT. ($1 = 0.7689 euros) ($1 = 3.1424 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; editing by Keiron Henderson)