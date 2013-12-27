CEE POWER-Day ahead prices gain as wind declines

* Hungary day ahead at nearly 30 euro premium on exchange

* Wind generation forecast to fall to 6.7 gigawatts

* Czech Cal ‘14 gains 5 cents to 36.50 euros

PRAGUE, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Central European day ahead power gained on Friday due to less wind generation in the region while Hungarian prices remained at a healthy premium, traders said.

On regional exchanges, Czech and Slovak electricity for Saturday rose 42 percent to 24.28 euros ($33.25) as the Christmas holidays ended and data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for wind generation in Germany dropping by more than half to 6.7 gigawatts.

Hungarian day ahead soared 58 percent to 53.91 euros, driven higher by peak prices of 90.91 euros on the HUPX exchange. Hungary has traded higher in recent weeks due to limited supply because of power plant outages and limited cross border capacity.

Trading was light further along the curve. On the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe the Cal ‘14 contract rose 5 cents to 36.50 euros.

The Czech front month rose 55 cents to 40.40 euros and Hungarian power for January gained 2 euros to 52 euros in over-the-counter trade.

The benchmark German Cal ‘14 contract rose 4 cents to 36.70 euros. Day ahead on Poland’s POLPX fell to 115.45 zlotys ($38.19)from 120.58 zlotys.

Brent crude oil slipped towards $111 a barrel although supply disruptions in Africa kept losses in check. ($1 = 0.7303 euros) ($1 = 3.0230 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by William Hardy)