CEE POWER-Czech and Slovak day ahead falls while Poland soars on outages

* Polish spot prices soar on unplanned outages

* Hungary import capacity from Ukraine rises

* Renewables forecast higher

PRAGUE, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Central European spot power diverged on Wednesday with forecasts for lower renewable output supporting Czech and Slovak day ahead and more import capacity from Ukraine and lower consumption driving down Hungarian prompt prices, traders said.

Czech and Slovak electricity for Thursday rose 10 percent to 36.82 euros ($47.73) per megawatt hour while Hungarian day ahead fell 14 percent to 38.26 euros as traders said import capacity from Ukraine rose 200 MW.

“Everybody was a seller today as the HUPX exchange surprised to the upside yesterday,” one trader on the Hungarian market said.

Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for wind generation in Germany falling about 1.5 gigawatts to 2.6 GW for Thursday with solar production steady at around 5 GW.

Further along the curve, the Czech front month fell 15 cents to 33.805 euros in over-the-counter trade while the Hungarian front month rose 20 cents to 43.90 euros.

On the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe, the Czech Cal ‘15 contract held steady at 34.15 euros and the Hungarian front year fell 10 cents to 43.40 euros.

The benchmark German Cal ‘15 contract climbed 10 cents to 34.85 euros on Germany’s EEX exchange in afternoon trade.

Russia’s top natural gas producer Gazprom said it is currently unable to satisfy rising gas demand from Europe, which has been complaining of declining gas flows from Russia.

Poland’s utilities will have 3.8 gigawatts of power offline for planned maintenance on Friday, data from grid operator PSE showed. Day ahead on Poland’s POLPX shot to 347.13 zlotys ($107.55) from 189.23 zlotys due to a number of unplanned power plant outages announced on Wednesday.

Official data showed power plant units at Kozienice, Rybnik, Opole and Belchatow were all off line for unplanned maintenance starting on Wednesday.

“There are a lot of new outages,” one trader on the Polish market said.

The Romanian parliament’s lower house postponed planned deregulation of household gas prices by two and a half years to July 2021 aiming to support consumers in the European Union’s second-poorest state.

Brent crude oil consolidated around $99 per barrel, recovering from a sharp sell-off on hopes the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) would help reduce a global supply glut by cutting output.

European Union carbon futures rose 4 cents to 5.85 euros a tonne in afternoon trading. (1 US dollar = 0.7714 euro) (1 US dollar = 3.2276 Polish zloty) (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by William Hardy)