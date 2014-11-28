CEE POWER-Slovakia, Hungary and Romania spot at regional premium

* Polish utilities to have more power online on Saturday

* Cal ‘15 prices decline

* CEZ to take Dukovany reactor offline on Saturday

PRAGUE, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Central European day-ahead power fell on Friday with spot prices in Slovakia, Hungary and Romania trading at a regional premium due to higher demand and less supply, traders said.

On regional exchanges Czech power for Saturday fell 10 percent to 29.76 euros ($37.12) per megawatt hour, Slovak day ahead declined 6 percent to 41.09 euros, Hungarian prompt dipped 11 percent to 44.05 euros and Romanian spot fell 12 percent to 43.16 euros.

“There is high demand in Romania and it will be a very cold this weekend with low wind generation,” one trader said. “And again there is less energy flowing from Ukraine to Hungary so demand for Slovakia to supply Hungary also helped lift prices.”

Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for wind generation in Germany falling to 8 gigawatts for Saturday from nearly 13 gigawatts, solar output was pegged steady at around 1.7 gigawatts.

Further along the curve, the Czech front month shed 28 cents to 36.07 euros and Hungarian electricity for December fell 20 cents to 44.85 euros.

Czech power for 2015 delivery declined 25 cents to 35.10 euros and the Hungarian Cal ‘15 eased 10 cents to 43.05 euros. The benchmark German Cal ‘15 contract fell 32 cents to 35.45 euros in afternoon trade on Germany’s EEX exchange.

Czech power utility CEZ will take Unit 4 at its Dukovany nuclear power plant offline from Saturday for a regular fuel exchange, it said on Friday.

Slovak gas pipeline operator Eustream is proposing a new pipeline be built to carry natural gas from western Europe to the Balkans, relieving the region of its almost total dependence on Russian supplies.

Data from the Polish power exchange showed an expected reduction in unplanned power plant outages to 4.9 gigawatts for Saturday from 6.2 gigawatts

Brent crude oil steadied above $73 a barrel after hitting a fresh four-year low in the wake of OPEC’s decision not to cut output, a move investors said would leave oil markets heavily oversupplied.

European Union carbon futures fell 9 cents to 7.00 euros a tonne in afternoon trading. ($1 = 0.8017 euro) (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by)