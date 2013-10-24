FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shares in India units of Holcim fall as July-Sept earnings miss estimates
October 24, 2013 / 4:04 AM / 4 years ago

Shares in India units of Holcim fall as July-Sept earnings miss estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Shares in Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd fall after the cement makers reported lower-than-expected July-September earnings.

ACC and Ambuja are controlled by Switzerland’s Holcim Ltd , the world’s No.2 cement maker, which in July said it plans to restructure its Indian operations to cut costs.

Shares in Ambuja Cements fell as much as 2.3 percent after it posted a 45 percent fall in net profit to 1.66 billion rupees ($26.95 million), missing market estimates of 2.4 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

ACC Ltd also fell as much as 1.8 percent after net profit for India’s second-largest cement maker halved to 1.21 billion rupees in the July-September quarter, missing estimates of 1.89 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S ($1 = 61.6000 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
