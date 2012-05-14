Chile peso near 4-mth low on Greece fears, copper

SANTIAGO, May 14 (Reuters) - Chile’s peso ended sharply weaker at a near four-month low on Monday, breaching a key support level as fears over a potential Greek exit from the euro rattled markets and hit prices for the country’s main export, copper.

The peso closed 1.08 percent weaker at 492.20 per U.S. dollar, pushing past resistance at 490 that had held for around 10 weeks.

Copper hit a four-month low on Monday as Greece’s political deadlock fueled fears in the euro zone and as investors worried about slowing growth in top copper consumer China.