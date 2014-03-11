FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chile's peso falls to weakest level in years on low copper price
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 11, 2014 / 6:25 PM / 4 years ago

Chile's peso falls to weakest level in years on low copper price

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, March 11 (Reuters) - Chile’s peso currency fell on the tumbling price of copper to close at its weakest level in nearly five years on Tuesday, just as President Michelle Bachelet assumed her second term in office.

Copper, Chile’s main export, hit its lowest level since July 2010 on the London Metal Exchange on Tuesday, under pressure from rising inventories of the metal and slow demand.

The peso weakened 0.78 percent in the local currency market to finish at 574.2/574.5 per dollar, the currency’s worst close since April 30, 2009, when it traded at 581.5/581.8 per dollar.

So far this year, the peso has weakened 8.38 percent against the dollar, following its 9.01 percent depreciation in 2013.

Chile’s weakening currency is one of several challenges, from a prickly Congress to slow economic growth, that Bachelet faces at the start of her new term.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.