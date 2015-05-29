State investor Central Huijin confirms sold some shares in top China's top four banks

SHANGHAI, May 29 (Reuters) - China’s state-owned investment company, Central Huijin Investment Ltd, confirmed it recently sold some mainland-listed shares in China’s top four banks and other listed financial institutions, as well as Exchange Traded Funds (ETF).

The disclosure late on Thursday came after public data from the Hong Kong stock exchange showed that Huijin had reduced its holdings in China-listed A shares of China Construction Bank and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) .

News of the sale was cited by traders as one factor behind a plunge in China share markets earlier in the day.

“Since 2008, Central Huijin has purchased A shares of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Agricultural Bank of China, Bank of China, China Construction Bank, as well as other listed financial institutions, and Exchange Traded Funds (ETF), in the secondary market,” Huijin said on its website.

Recently, Central Huijin sold some of the shares and ETFs. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim Coghill)