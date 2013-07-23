China's 7-day repo opens at 3.94 pct, unchanged from prior close

SHANGHAI, July 23 (Reuters) - The volume-weighted average price (VWAP) for China’s benchmark seven-day bond repurchase agreement opened at 3.9385 percent on Tuesday, essentially unchanged from the previous close of 3.9369 percent.

The opening VWAP rate was calculated based on the first three transactions recorded for that contract.

Market players are keeping a close eye on Chinese interbank market rates after tightness in the money markets in June caused a cash crunch for banks and led to a slide in mainland stock indexes.

No central bank bills are scheduled to mature this week. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) has injected a net 33 billion yuan ($5.37 billion) this year.