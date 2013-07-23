FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's 7-day repo opens at 3.94 pct, unchanged from prior close
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 23, 2013 / 1:36 AM / 4 years ago

China's 7-day repo opens at 3.94 pct, unchanged from prior close

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, July 23 (Reuters) - The volume-weighted average price (VWAP) for China’s benchmark seven-day bond repurchase agreement opened at 3.9385 percent on Tuesday, essentially unchanged from the previous close of 3.9369 percent.

The opening VWAP rate was calculated based on the first three transactions recorded for that contract.

Market players are keeping a close eye on Chinese interbank market rates after tightness in the money markets in June caused a cash crunch for banks and led to a slide in mainland stock indexes.

No central bank bills are scheduled to mature this week. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) has injected a net 33 billion yuan ($5.37 billion) this year.

$1 = 6.1413 Chinese yuan Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.