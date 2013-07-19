China's one-day repo rate quoted at 3.0100 pct at open, down from Thursday's close

SHANGHAI, July 18 (Reuters) - China's overnight bond repurchase agreement was quoted at 3.0100 percent at open on Friday, down slightly from Thursday's close of 3.0140 percent. The overnight rate startled some traders briefly on Thursday morning when it was quoted at an unusually high rate of 5.92 percent at open, but it was not supported by ensuing transactions, which remained around 3 percent for the rest of the day, a range considered indicative of accommodative liquidity conditions by dealers. Short-term rates are expected to be under upward pressure next week due to upcoming dividend payments. There is also speculation that a cash injection using reverse repos executed behind closed doors by the central bank last month will mature on July 22, draining funds. Market players are keeping a close eye on Chinese interbank market rates after tightness in liquidity in June caused a cash crunch for banks and engendered a slide in mainland stock indexes. The People's Bank of China allowed 160 billion yuan ($26.05 billion) to enter the market this week through maturing bills. It has injected a net 33 billion yuan this year. ($1 = 6.1413 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Pete Sweeney and Chen Yixin; Editing by Kazunori Takada)