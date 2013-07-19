FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's seven-day repo opens down slightly at average 3.7305 pct
July 19, 2013

China's seven-day repo opens down slightly at average 3.7305 pct

SHANGHAI, July 19 (Reuters) - The volume-weighted average
price (VWAP) for China's benchmark seven-day bond repurchase
agreement opened at 3.7305 percent on Friday, down
slightly from Thursday's close of 3.7377 percent.
    The opening VWAP rate was calculated based on the first
three transactions recorded for that contract.
    Market players are keeping a close eye on Chinese interbank
market rates after tightness in the money markets in June caused
a cash crunch for banks and caused a slide in mainland stock
indexes. 
    The People's Bank of China allowed 160 billion yuan ($26.05
billion) to enter the market this week through maturing bills.
It has injected a net 33 billion yuan this year.
 ($1 = 6.1413 yuan)

 (Reporting by Pete Sweeney and Chen Yixin; Editing by John
Mair)

