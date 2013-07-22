FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 22, 2013 / 2:41 AM / 4 years ago

China's seven-day repo opens at 3.9000 pct, up from previous close

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, July 22 (Reuters) - The volume-weighted average price (VWAP) for China’s benchmark seven-day bond repurchase agreement opened at 3.9000 percent on Monday, up slightly from the previous close of 3.7681 percent on Friday.

The opening VWAP rate was calculated based on the first three transactions recorded for that contract.

The interbank market posted a quiet opening on Monday after the central bank announced that it would scrap the floor on bank lending rates Friday evening. The market opens for business at 9:30 a.m. local time but there were no transactions for the first 30 minutes.

Market players are keeping a close eye on Chinese interbank market rates after tightness in the money markets in June caused a cash crunch for banks and led to a slide in mainland stock indexes. (Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
