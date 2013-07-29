FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's 7-day repo opening quote at 5.000 pct, up 58.6 bps
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 29, 2013 / 1:40 AM / in 4 years

China's 7-day repo opening quote at 5.000 pct, up 58.6 bps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, July 29 (Reuters) - The opening quotation for China’s benchmark seven-day bond repurchase agreement was at 5.0000 percent on Monday, up 58.6 basis from the previous volume weighted close of 4.4144 percent.

China’s interbank market frequently sees unusually high opening quotations, usually from small banks or rural cooperatives short on cash. Dealers look to the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) for a more indicative view of market conditions.

Dealers say there is enduring tightness in the market, caused in part by upcoming dividend payments due at month-end and by the need for banks to rebalance their loan-to-deposit ratios.

Market players are keeping a close eye on Chinese interbank market rates after tightness in the money markets in June caused a cash crunch for banks and led to a slide in mainland stock indexes. (Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.