FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's seven-day repo opens at 4.5824 pct, down from previous close
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 31, 2013 / 2:33 AM / in 4 years

China's seven-day repo opens at 4.5824 pct, down from previous close

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, July 31 (Reuters) - The volume-weighted average price (VWAP) for China’s benchmark seven-day bond repurchase agreement opened at 4.5824 percent on Wednesday, down sharply from the previous close of 4.9978 percent.

The opening VWAP rate was calculated based on the first three transactions recorded for that contract.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) is set to allow 85 billion yuan ($13.9 billion) to enter the interbank market this week through maturing bills.

It also injected 17 billion yuan using seven-day reverse repos on Tuesday, relieving market fears that the PBOC would cause another credit crunch in the interbank market similar to the one it allowed to occur in late June.

It has injected a net 33 billion yuan this year.

$1 = 6.1317 Chinese yuan Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.