China's benchmark money rate rockets up as c.bank drains cash

SHANGHAI, Oct 24 (Reuters) - China’s benchmark seven-day repo opened up nearly a full percentage point at 5 percent on Thursday after the central bank let cash flow out of the money market for the second week.

The People’s Bank of China abstained from participating in scheduled open market operations for the third consecutive session on Thursday morning, resulting in previously issued maturing instruments draining 58 billion yuan from the country’s interbank market.

The bank has drained a net 157.5 billion yuan ($25.89 billion)since the week beginning Sept 30 as regulators have begun to suggest they might begin to tighten money supply to put a cap on rising domestic inflation and housing prices. ($1 = 6.0835 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim Coghill)