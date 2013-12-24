FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China seven-day repo rate opens lower at 5.55 pct
December 24, 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Dec 24 (Reuters) - China’s benchmark money market rate, the seven-day bond repurchase rate, opened at 5.55 percent on Tuesday, down from Monday’s close of 8.90 percent.

In recent days, opening trades for the seven-day repo have been considerably lower than both the previous day’s close and subsequent trades on the same day, raising suspicions among traders that the central bank has attempted to guide trading.

The opening trade came after the People’s Bank of China injected 29 billion yuan through reverse repos in open market operations on Tuesday morning.

Interest rates China’s interbank market have spiked to their highest level since June in recent days due in part to seasonal factors that increase banks’ demand for cash near the end of each quarter. (Reporting by Gabriel Wildau; Editing by Kazunori Takada)

