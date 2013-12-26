FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China 7-day repo opens lower at 5.32 pct as liquidity improves
#Credit Markets
December 26, 2013 / 1:25 AM / 4 years ago

China 7-day repo opens lower at 5.32 pct as liquidity improves

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Dec 26 (Reuters) - China’s benchmark money market rate, the seven-day bond repurchase rate, opened at 5.32 percent on Thursday, down from Wednesday’s close of 5.5 percent.

Interest rates in China’s interbank market spiked to their highest level since June on Friday, due in part to seasonal factors that increase banks’ demand for cash near the end of each quarter.

But money market rates began falling from those peaks partly because corporate tax refunds deposited to commercial banks helped ease liquidity conditions, traders said.

The Ministry of Finance typically hands back large portions of tax refunds to companies around the end of the year. Those payments are transferred to commercial banks in the name of fiscal deposits. (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Gabriel Wildau; Editing by Kazunori Takada)

