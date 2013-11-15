FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China key money rate rockets up, opening quote at 5.2 percent
November 15, 2013 / 1:30 AM / 4 years ago

China key money rate rockets up, opening quote at 5.2 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Nov 15 (Reuters) - China’s benchmark seven-day bond repurchase agreement opened at 5.2 percent on Friday morning, up nearly a full percentage point from its closing quote of 4.3 percent Thursday, after the central bank drained liquidity from the markets for the week.

Rates rose across the board on Thursday after the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) abstained from open market operations, allowing 15 billion yuan to drain from the interbank market, the second consecutive weekly drain.

High opening quotes are not always indicative of wider market sentiment, as traders say some smaller banks occasionally find themselves desperate for cash, producing outlier quotes. But the second quote also came in at 5.2 percent, which might suggest a wider trend.

Traders say that while the system still has plenty of liquidity, uncertainty about the direction of central bank policy as it moves to suppress inflation is causing banks to hoard cash, putting upward pressure on rates.

Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
