FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China 3-month SHIBOR interbank rate at highest level since June crunch
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 6, 2013 / 3:56 AM / 4 years ago

China 3-month SHIBOR interbank rate at highest level since June crunch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Dec 6 (Reuters) - China’s three-month Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate leapt sharply to 5.1670 percent on Friday morning, the highest level the rate has been since China’s central bank engineered a dramatic cash crunch in June.

However, short-term rates in the interbank market did not follow, with the benchmark seven-day bond repurchase contract remaining relatively flat, although elevated.

Hao Zhou, economist for ANZ Research in Shanghai, said the disconnect was due to speculation that the SHIBOR would be used as the base for negotiable certificates of deposit (NCDs).

The cash crunch in China began in late June and lasted through early July when the central bank refrained from injecting adequate cash to meet market demand. Rates remained elevated through mid-July as banks scrambled for funds. (Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.