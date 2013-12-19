FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China money rates spike for second day after c.bank holds back funds
December 19, 2013 / 2:36 AM / 4 years ago

China money rates spike for second day after c.bank holds back funds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Dec 19 (Reuters) - China’s benchmark seven-day bond repurchase contract rose sharply on Thursday after the central bank declined to inject fresh funds during open market operations, disappointing widespread hopes that it would do so after a similar rise the previous day.

The volume-weighted average for the seven-day repo stood at 6.3145 percent in mid-morning trade, the highest it has been since June 27. Short-term rates rose as high as 30 percent in late June after the central bank turned off the taps, prompting a brief panic in money and equity markets.

The central bank has not conducted open market operations during the last five sessions.

Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Paul Tait

