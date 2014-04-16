China benchmark money rate drops below 3 pct at open

SHANGHAI, April 16 (Reuters) - China’s benchmark seven-day bond repurchase rate opened at 2.7 percent on Wednesday morning, down 73 basis points from Tuesday’s close and marking the first time the rate has opened below 3 percent since mid-March.

While the central bank conducted a large 172 billion yuan ($27.6 billion) drain during open market operations on Tuesday, dealers told Reuters that a subsequent finance ministry deposit auction resulted in a net fund injection on the day.