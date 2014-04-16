FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China benchmark money rate drops below 3 pct at open
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 16, 2014 / 1:50 AM / 3 years ago

China benchmark money rate drops below 3 pct at open

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, April 16 (Reuters) - China’s benchmark seven-day bond repurchase rate opened at 2.7 percent on Wednesday morning, down 73 basis points from Tuesday’s close and marking the first time the rate has opened below 3 percent since mid-March.

While the central bank conducted a large 172 billion yuan ($27.6 billion) drain during open market operations on Tuesday, dealers told Reuters that a subsequent finance ministry deposit auction resulted in a net fund injection on the day.

$1 = 6.2220 Chinese Yuan Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by John Mair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.