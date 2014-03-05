FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China benchmark money rate spikes in morning trade
Sections
Featured
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 5, 2014 / 3:00 AM / 4 years ago

China benchmark money rate spikes in morning trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, March 5 (Reuters) - China’s benchmark seven-day bond repurchase rate opened at 3.8 percent on Wednesday, rising 80 basis points from Tuesday’s close after the central bank assertively drained funds from money markets on Tuesday.

The People’s Bank of China moved to mop up excess liquidity after key rates showed signs of sliding too far, with the weighted average rate of seven-day repos hitting a low of 2.843 percent on Monday, its lowest rate since May 2013.

The PBOC responded by draining 85 billion yuan ($13.84 billion) on Tuesday, putting upward pressure on rates. ($1 = 6.1430 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.