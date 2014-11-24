FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China prime loan rate drops 20 basis points after c.bank cuts rate
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 24, 2014 / 4:01 AM / 3 years ago

China prime loan rate drops 20 basis points after c.bank cuts rate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Nov 24 (Reuters) - China’s loan prime rate (LPR), an official figure calculated from contributions from nine major commercial banks, slid 20 basis points on Monday after a surprise cut to benchmark loan rates by the central bank late on Friday.

The one-year rate, reported on a website operated by the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, stood at 5.56 percent at midday on Monday, down from 5.76 percent, where it has been since June.

The LPR is a rough proxy for real lending costs in China. The central bank has reduced official guidance rates for loans in part to spur more productive investment and also alleviate the cost of rolling over outstanding loans for Chinese companies.

Reporting by Li Hongwei, Pete Sweeney and the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.