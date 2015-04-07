FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China lowers guidance rate for benchmark money contract by 10 bps - traders
April 7, 2015 / 2:01 AM / 2 years ago

China lowers guidance rate for benchmark money contract by 10 bps - traders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, April 7 (Reuters) - China’s central bank lowered its guidance rate for the benchmark seven-day bond repurchase agreement by 10 basis points (bps) to 3.45 percent on Tuesday, traders said, the fourth time it has done so since the Lunar New Year holiday in February.

The moves are a way for the central bank to send signals to the money market to lower short-term rates, which had remained unusually high after the holiday, and by extension easing funding pressure more generally as economic growth slows.

The seven-day repo opened down nearly 20 bps from Friday’s close, changing hands at 3.22 percent, considered by most traders to be in accomodative territory.

Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim Coghill

