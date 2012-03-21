FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China money rates inch up on liquidity doubts
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
March 21, 2012 / 5:50 AM / in 6 years

China money rates inch up on liquidity doubts

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Benchmark seven-day repo rises 6.81 bps to 3.0803
    * Month-end factors contribute to small rate rise
    * But doubts linger about whether loose conditions will last

    By Gabriel Wildau	
    SHANGHAI, March 21 (Reuters) - China's money market rates
edged up on Wednesday as banks hoarded cash to prepare for
quarter-end demand and as uncertainty lingered over how long
loose conditions will last.	
    The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase
rate rose 6.81 basis points to 3.0803 percent near
midday.	
    Banks traditionally slow interbank lending near the end of
the month in order to ensure enough liquidity to accommodate
higher cash withdrawals by clients and to prepare for regulatory
inspections. 	
    "The month-end effect wasn't that severe in the last few
months, but this is the end of the quarter, so people might be
more cautious," said a trader at a city commercial bank in
Shanghai.	
    Concern about whether current loose conditions will persist
was also a factor. 	
    Though short-term rates plunged following the central bank's
cut in banks' required reserve ratio (RRR) on Feb. 24, China's
interest-rate swap (IRS) curve remains mildly inverted. 	
    The inversion reflects concerns that short-term rates could
rise rapidly if the central bank veers back towards tightening,
traders say.	
    Three-month IRS were at 3.28 percent near
midday Wednesday, compared to 3.19 percent for one-year tenors
. 	
    The inversion, which was very severe in December and
January, briefly disappeared in the week following the RRR cut
at the end of February, but quickly re-emerged.	
    Traders say the most likely scenario for a rapid rise in
rates is if PBOC restarts issuance of central bank bills, which
has been halted since late December.     	
    The market is still chastened by the events of late December
and January, when the market widely expected an RRR cut that
never came. Even following the cut in late February, the market
remains unconvinced that the PBOC is firmly committed to
loosening.	
    "The central bank's movements are getting more and more
difficult to predict," said a trader at an Asian bank in
Shanghai.	
    Rising global oil prices and a possible rebound in inflation
in March could trigger PBOC tightening, or at least forestall
the two or three additional RRR cuts that the market is
expecting, traders say. 	
    Vegetable prices rose for a second consecutive week last
week, according to Ministry of Commerce data released on
Tuesday.	
    	
                                 Current  Prev close  Change	
                                      (pct)           (bps)  	
7-day repo         3.0803     3.0122     + 6.81	
7-day SHIBOR           3.0758     2.9983     + 7.73	
 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.	
    	
($1 = 6.3241 Chinese yuan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.