China key money rate falls on ample liquidity
#Asia
March 23, 2012 / 4:36 AM / 6 years ago

China key money rate falls on ample liquidity

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Next week's 109 bln yuan of maturing debt boosts market
    * Month-end cash squeeze seen relatively mild
    * No sharp falls seen in key money rate
    * Benchmark 7-day falls 20.67 pips to 2.9698 pct

    By Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong	
    SHANGHAI, March 23 (Reuters) - China's benchmark money rate
edged lower on Friday on ample liquidity in the market after
three straight days of gains, but month-end factors could limit
further falls, dealers said.	
    Dealers said market sentiment was improved by a large
quantity of bills and repos due to mature in open market
operations next week, totalling 109 billion yuan ($17.30
billion). 	
    "The amount maturing next week is large, so there is a
strong possibility that the central bank will inject money into
the market," said a dealer at a Chinese bank in Shanghai.	
    The weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate
 was at 2.9698 percent at midday compared with 
3.1765 percent at the close on Thursday, while the 14-day repo
inched up to 3.7932 percent from 3.7667 percent previously.	
    Money market conditions often tighten near month-end or
quarter-end as banks stockpile cash on expectations of heavier
customer withdrawals and to meet regulatory thresholds. But
dealers said the traditional month-end squeeze appeared to be
relatively mild.	
    "Money conditions are quite good for now," said a dealer at
a state-owned bank in Shanghai. "But the likelihood of a sharp
drop in money rates is small."	
    China's interest rate swaps were mixed, with the benchmark
five-year IRS down 1 basis point and the one-year
IRS falling 3 bps.	
    	
                                 Current  Prev close  Change	
                                      (pct)           (bps)  	
7-day repo         2.9698     3.1765     -20.67	
7-day SHIBOR           2.9758     3.1683     -19.25	
 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.	
    
($1 = 6.2997 Chinese yuan)	
	
 (Editing by Chris Lewis)

