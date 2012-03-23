China key money rate falls on ample liquidity

* Next week's 109 bln yuan of maturing debt boosts market * Month-end cash squeeze seen relatively mild * No sharp falls seen in key money rate * Benchmark 7-day falls 20.67 pips to 2.9698 pct By Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong SHANGHAI, March 23 (Reuters) - China's benchmark money rate edged lower on Friday on ample liquidity in the market after three straight days of gains, but month-end factors could limit further falls, dealers said. Dealers said market sentiment was improved by a large quantity of bills and repos due to mature in open market operations next week, totalling 109 billion yuan ($17.30 billion). "The amount maturing next week is large, so there is a strong possibility that the central bank will inject money into the market," said a dealer at a Chinese bank in Shanghai. The weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate was at 2.9698 percent at midday compared with 3.1765 percent at the close on Thursday, while the 14-day repo inched up to 3.7932 percent from 3.7667 percent previously. Money market conditions often tighten near month-end or quarter-end as banks stockpile cash on expectations of heavier customer withdrawals and to meet regulatory thresholds. But dealers said the traditional month-end squeeze appeared to be relatively mild. "Money conditions are quite good for now," said a dealer at a state-owned bank in Shanghai. "But the likelihood of a sharp drop in money rates is small." China's interest rate swaps were mixed, with the benchmark five-year IRS down 1 basis point and the one-year IRS falling 3 bps. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 2.9698 3.1765 -20.67 7-day SHIBOR 2.9758 3.1683 -19.25 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.2997 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Chris Lewis)