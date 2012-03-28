FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's shorter-term money rates rise on quarter-end factors
March 28, 2012 / 4:51 AM / 6 years ago

China's shorter-term money rates rise on quarter-end factors

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Longer term rates ease as impact seen limited
    * Benchmark 7-day repo rises 22.41 bps to 3.5311 pct

    By Chen Yixin and Kazunori Takada	
    SHANGHAI, March 28 (Reuters) - China's shorter-term money
rates rose on Wednesday on caution over liquidity conditions
ahead of the quarter-end, although many traders expected any
tightening to be limited.	
    Banks traditionally stockpile cash near month-end on
expectations of heavier customer withdrawals and to meet
required regulatory thresholds. 	
    "Actually, money conditions are not bad for now," said a
dealer at a Chinese bank in Shanghai. "We expect the money rates
will fall back at the beginning of next month."	
    The weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate
 rose to 3.5311 percent at midday compared with
3.3070 percent at the close on Tuesday, while the overnight repo
rate, gained 9.07 bps to 2.6425 percent.	
    But the 14-day repo rate fell to 3.9494
percent from 3.9610 percent.	
    Interest rate swaps fell, with short-term one year IRS
 falling 3 bps to 3.1500 percent on ample market
liquidity. 	
    Dealers expected longer term IRS to see-saw in the near term
on uncertainties over the world's second biggest economy.	
    Benchmark five-year IRS were flat at 3.32
percent. 	
	
                                 Current  Prev close  Change	
                                      (pct)           (bps)  	
7-day repo         3.5311     3.3070     +22.41	
7-day SHIBOR           2.5223     3.3611     +16.12	
 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.	
    
($1 = 6.3078 yuan)	
	
 (Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)

