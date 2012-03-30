FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's money rates rise on quarter-end demand
March 30, 2012 / 6:21 AM / 6 years ago

China's money rates rise on quarter-end demand

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Lending appetite weak -dealers
    * Ample money supply seen result of tepid credit demand
    * Market players remains cautious over domestic economy

    By Chen Yixin and Kazunori Takada	
    SHANGHAI, March 30 (Reuters) - China's key money rate rose
slightly on Friday as banks met regulatory quarter-end
requirements due at the end of March, including loan-to-deposit
ratios.	
    "Fewer people are willing to lend money for now given the
quarter-end factors," said a dealer at a Chinese commercial bank
in Shanghai, adding that he expected conditions to ease after
the Tomb Sweeping Holiday on April 4. Mainland markets will be
closed from April 2 to 4.	
    Money market conditions often tighten near month-end or
quarter-end as banks stockpile cash on expectations of heavier
customer withdrawals and to meet required regulatory thresholds.	
    However, market players said liquidity remained ample
despite the slowdown in lending. Interest rate swaps reflected
this, with short-term one-year IRS falling 1 bps to
3.08 percent. 	
    Dealers suggested the phenomenon might be due to slackening
demand for credit. Those concerned about the domestic economic
outlook might be reducing their borrowing, relieving pressure on
loan-to-deposit ratios. 	
    Benchmark five-year IRS fell slightly at 3.2900
percent, indicating expectations that the government will cut
interest rates to prevent the economy from slowing further.    	
    The weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate
 was up 19.88 basis points at 3.7112 percent at
midday, compared with 3.5124 percent at the close on Thursday.
The overnight repo rate, gained 7.71 bps to 2.6819
percent.	
    The 14-day repo rate rose to 4.0259 percent
from 3.9671 percent.   	
    	
                                 Current  Prev close  Change	
                                      (pct)           (bps)  	
7-day repo         3.7112     3.5124     +19.88	
7-day SHIBOR           3.7067     3.4954     +21.13	
 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.	
    
 ($1 = 6.3060 Chinese yuan)	
	
 (Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)

