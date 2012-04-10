China's key money rate falls, caution lingers

* Central bank drains 52 billion yuan via 28-day repo * 191 billion yuan due to mature this week * C.bank cautious on injecting huge funds due to inflation By Chen Yixin and Gabriel Wildau SHANGHAI, April 10 (Reuters) - China's key seven-day short-term borrowing rate fell slightly on Tuesday helped by improving market liquidity which offset the impact of a large fund drain in open market operations. China's central bank will drain 52 billion yuan ($8.24 billion) from the money markets through 28-day bond repurchase agreements on Tuesday. "This week, the amount maturing in the open market is also very large, so the impact of the 28-day repo is not too big," said a dealer at a Chinese bank in Shanghai. A total of 191 billion yuan in central bank bills and repos are due to mature this week. But some market players said the central bank could be cautious about injecting a huge amount of funds into the market as excess liquidity could fuel inflation. China's annual inflation rebounded sharply in March to 3.6 percent, driven by rising food prices. "Logically, a huge amount maturing in the open market would cause the money rate to tumble, but the rate just fell slightly, which means market sentiment is cautious," said a dealer at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai. The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate fell to 3.7046 percent from 3.7516 percent at Monday's close. The overnight repo rate inched up to 3.0029 percent from 2.9375 percent, and the 14-day rate fell to 3.7837 percent from 3.9930 percent. Chinese interest rate swaps mostly hovered at a higher level with investor sentiment dampened by the higher-than-expected inflation and no expectations of a rate cut in the near term. Benchmark five-year IRS was flat at 3.36 percent and one-year IRS was down 1 bp to 3.12 percent. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.7045 3.7516 - 4.71 7-day SHIBOR 3.7008 3.7442 - 4.34 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.31 Chinese yuan)