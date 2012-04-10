FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's key money rate falls, caution lingers
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
April 10, 2012 / 5:40 AM / in 6 years

China's key money rate falls, caution lingers

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Central bank drains 52 billion yuan via 28-day repo
    * 191 billion yuan due to mature this week
    * C.bank cautious on injecting huge funds due to inflation

    By Chen Yixin and Gabriel Wildau	
    SHANGHAI, April 10 (Reuters) - China's key seven-day
short-term borrowing rate fell slightly on Tuesday helped by
improving market liquidity which offset the impact of a large
fund drain in open market operations.	
    China's central bank will drain 52 billion yuan ($8.24
billion) from the money markets through 28-day bond repurchase
agreements on Tuesday. 	
    "This week, the amount maturing in the open market is also
very large, so the impact of the 28-day repo is not too big,"
said a dealer at a Chinese bank in Shanghai.	
    A total of 191 billion yuan in central bank bills and repos
are due to mature this week. 	
    But some market players said the central bank could be 
cautious about injecting a huge amount of funds into the market
as excess liquidity could fuel inflation.	
    China's annual inflation rebounded sharply in March to 3.6
percent, driven by rising food prices. 	
    "Logically, a huge amount maturing in the open market would
cause the money rate to tumble, but the rate just fell slightly,
which means market sentiment is cautious," said a dealer at a
Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai.	
    The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase
rate fell to 3.7046 percent from 3.7516 percent at
Monday's close.	
    The overnight repo rate inched up to 3.0029
percent from 2.9375 percent, and the 14-day rate 
fell to 3.7837 percent from 3.9930 percent.	
    Chinese interest rate swaps mostly hovered at a higher level
with investor sentiment dampened by the higher-than-expected
inflation and no expectations of a rate cut in the near term.	
    Benchmark five-year IRS was flat at 3.36
percent and one-year IRS was down 1 bp to 3.12
percent.	
	
                                 Current  Prev close  Change	
                                      (pct)           (bps)  	
7-day repo         3.7045   3.7516    - 4.71	
7-day SHIBOR           3.7008   3.7442    - 4.34	
 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.	
    
 ($1 = 6.31 Chinese yuan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.