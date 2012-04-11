FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's money rates rise, tax payments eyed
April 11, 2012 / 5:47 AM / 6 years ago

China's money rates rise, tax payments eyed

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Banks face large tax payments in April and May
    * Dealers expect money could be tighter from end-April
    * Seven-day repo rate at 3.7786 percent

    By Chen Yixin and Gabriel Wildau	
    SHANGHAI, April 11 (Reuters) - China's short-term borrowing
rates rose slightly on Wednesday as market participants remained
cautious in the face of annual tax payments due this month, but
traders still reported ample liquidity in the market.	
    Liquidity will be tighter during April and May, as banks
make large tax payments.  	
    "The market was cautious due to the tax payment factor, but
liquidity is not too bad for now," said a dealer at a Chinese
commercial bank in Shanghai.	
    She and several dealers said they expected conditions could
be tighter from the end of April to May.	
    Some market players also expressed concern that the central
bank could reduce liquidity injections via open market
operations in response to higher-than-expected inflation figures
released earlier this week.	
    China's annual inflation rebounded sharply in March to 3.6
percent, driven by rising food prices. 	
    "If the central bank injects less money into the market,
adding in the impact of tax payments, monetary conditions could
worsen," the Chinese bank dealer said.	
    The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase
rate rose to 3.7786 percent from 3.7021 percent at
Tuesday's close.	
    The overnight repo rate inched up to 3.0029
percent from 2.9375 percent, and the 14-day rate 
rose to 3.7993 percent from 3.7818 percent.	
	
                                 Current  Prev close  Change	
                                      (pct)           (bps)  	
7-day repo         3.7786   3.7021    + 7.65	
7-day SHIBOR           3.7808   3.7700    + 6.00	
 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.	
    
 ($1 = 6.31 Chinese yuan)	
	
 (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

