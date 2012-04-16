China key money rates flat on ample supply, caution lingers

* Overnight rate falls on central bank RRR refunds * But longer-term rates rise on caution over tax payments * Key seven-day rate flat at 3.8049 percent By Chen Yixin and Gabriel Wildau SHANGHAI, April 16 (Reuters) - China's short-term borrowing rate fell on Monday with dealers citing ample liquidity as banks received funds they had earlier put aside with the central bank to meet changes to reserve requirements. Banks must adjust their reserve requirements based on their current deposits on the 5th, 15th and 25th of each month. They are typically forced to increase their reserve deposits at the central bank on the fifth day after the end of a quarter. Banks whose deposit base has shrunk can withdraw money from central bank reserves, while a bank with increasing deposits must add funds to its account at the central bank. The amount of bank deposits fell sharply after the quarter ended, thus banks can receive their funds from the People's Bank of China on April 16 at the earliest. The 15th of April fell on the weekend. "Some big banks started to lend money, so the overnight rate fell," said a dealer at a Chinese bank in Shenzhen. "But the key seven-day rate is still at a high level due to the market's cautious mood." Dealers said market players were wary mainly because of corporate tax payments as a certain amount of funds will flow from the banking system to the central bank in the form of fiscal deposits between April and May. The benchmark seven-day bond repurchase rate was almost flat at 3.8049 percent from 3.8044 percent. The 14-day rate rose to 3.8644 percent from 3.8579 percent, while the one-day repo rate fell to 3.2959 percent from 3.5024 percent. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.8049 3.8044 + 0.05 7-day SHIBOR 3.8000 3.7942 + 0.58 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.31 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)