#Asia
April 17, 2012 / 5:45 AM / in 5 years

China key money rate eases, still at high level

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Money conditions improve after bank reserve refunds
    * Caution lingers ahead of corporate tax payments
    * C.bank to drain 33 billion yuan via open market

    By Chen Yixin and Gabriel Wildau	
    SHANGHAI, April 17 (Reuters) - China's short-term borrowing
rates eased on Tuesday, with dealers citing relatively ample
liquidity, but concern over the effect of annual corporate tax
payments due in April and May kept the key seven-day repo rate
at a high level.	
    Traders said money conditions improved this week after the
central bank refunded capital to banks that was previously set
aside to meet reserve requirement changes.	
    Expectations that the central bank would inject a large
amount of funds into the market this week also lifted liquidity.	
    The central bank will drain 33 billion yuan ($5.23 billion)
from money markets via 28-day bond repurchase agreements on
Tuesday, while a total of 105 billion yuan in central bank bills
and repos are due to mature this week. 	
    "Market liquidity is not too bad for now, but the seven-day
repo rate is still at a high level, which shows the market is
very cautious," said a dealer at a Chinese bank in Shanghai.	
    Dealers said market players remained wary because of pending
corporate tax payments that would cause funds to flow to the
People's Bank of China in the form of fiscal deposits between
April and May.	
    The benchmark seven-day bond repurchase rate 
fell to 3.7617 percent from 3.8061 percent but remained above
3.5 percent, signifying a relatively higher degree of caution.	
    The 14-day rate inched up to 3.8687 percent
from 3.8677 percent, while the one-day repo rate 
fell to 3.0113 percent from 3.2933 percent.	
  	
                                 Current  Prev close  Change	
                                      (pct)           (bps)  	
7-day repo         3.7617   3.8061    - 4.44	
7-day SHIBOR           3.7517   3.8000    - 4.83	
 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.	
    
 ($1 = 6.31 Chinese yuan)	
	
 (Editing by Chris Lewis)

