China money rates fall, fund injection seen
April 18, 2012 / 6:05 AM / in 5 years

China money rates fall, fund injection seen

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Market expectations of money injection via open market
    * Annual corporate tax payments keep market cautious

    By Chen Yixin and Gabriel Wildau	
    SHANGHAI, April 18 (Reuters) - China's short-term borrowing
rates eased on Wednesday as dealers said liquidity in the market
improved on expectations that the central bank would inject
funds into the market this week.	
    A total of 105 billion yuan ($16.7 billion) in central bank
bills and repos are due to mature this week. Taking into account
Thursday's 33 billion yuan withdrawal via 28-day bond repurchase
agreements, the central bank is so far on pace to inject a net
72 billion yuan into the market this week.	
    More funds will be withdrawn on Thursday via the central
bank's auction of 91-day repos, but dealers expect this amount
to be capped.	
    "There is a large possibility that the central bank will
inject funds into market this week, as the PBOC has not drained
money higher than 30 billion via 91-day repos at all this year,"
said a dealer at a Chinese bank in Shenzhen.	
     Dealers said money rates were still high compared to the
same period last year, as caution lingers over annual corporate
tax payments due in April and May, which drain money from the
system.	
    The benchmark seven-day bond repurchase rate 
fell to 3.7557 percent from 3.7622 percent but remained above
3.5 percent, signifying a cautious attitude by banks.	
    The 14-day repo rate inched down to 3.7959
percent from 3.8667 percent, while the one-day repo rate
 fell to 3.0018 percent from 3.0101 percent.	
    Traders said money conditions improved this week after the
central bank returned funds to banks that were set aside to meet
reserve requirements at the beginning of April.	
    Banks whose total deposits declined between April 5 - the
first deadline for reserve requirement payments following the
end of the first quarter - and the most recent reserve
requirement deadline on April 15 would have received additional
funds from the central bank. 	
    Such intra-month declines are increasingly common, as banks
use various temporary measures to boost their headline deposit
totals near the end of each quarter.	
    "It's not very hard to borrow money for now, big banks are
willing to lend money," said a dealer at a Chinese commercial
bank in Shanghai. "We are not lacking money, just feeling
cautious."	
  	
                                 Current  Prev close  Change	
                                      (pct)           (bps)  	
7-day repo         3.7557   3.7622    - 0.65	
7-day SHIBOR           3.7488   3.7517    - 0.29	
 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.	
    
($1 = 6.3015 Chinese yuan)	
	
 (Editing by Richard Pullin)

