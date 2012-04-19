China money rates rise, banks deposits decrease

* More than 1 trillion yuan in deposits flow out of "big four" * Market players cautious over tax payment * PBOC injects 52 billion yuan into market this week By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, April 19 (Reuters) - China's short-term borrowing rates gained on Thursday as banks faced pressure on cash reserves due to a seasonal decline in deposits and annual tax payments due in April and May, despite a net injection by the central bank via open market operation. Deposits in the state-owned "big four" banks have declined by more than 1 trillion yuan this month, the 21st Century Business Herald reported. At the end of the quarter, banks usually temporarily increase deposits to improve their quarterly statements, but money typically quickly flows back out into the markets afterward. Market players said some banks had to lend money through the money market to make up for fund shortages which reduced market liquidity. "Money conditions are worse than previous days, so it's not very easy for us to lend money today," said a dealer at a domestic bank in Shenzhen. China will increase liquidity both through open market operations and by cutting banks' reserve requirements to steer the economy towards a soft landing, the official Xinhua news agency quoted an unidentified central bank official as saying on Wednesday. But dealers expected that money rates could hover at current high levels if China does not ease monetary policy. Market players said pending corporate tax payments, that would cause funds to flow to the People's Bank of China in the form of fiscal deposits between April and May, also made dealers wary. The benchmark seven-day bond repurchase rate rose to 3.8060 percent from 3.7591 percent and remained above 3.5 percent, signifying a cautious attitude on the part of Chinese banks. The 14-day repo rate rose to 3.2085 percent from 3.0013 percent, while the one-day repo rate was up to 3.9187 percent from 3.7964 percent. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) conducted a net injection of 52 billion yuan ($8.25 billion) into the banking system this week. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.8060 3.7591 + 4.69 7-day SHIBOR 3.8025 3.7488 + 5.37 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.3015 yuan) (Editing by Richard Pullin and Robert Birsel)