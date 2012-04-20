FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China money rates rise; tax payment, holidays deter lending
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
April 20, 2012 / 6:25 AM / in 5 years

China money rates rise; tax payment, holidays deter lending

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Banks set aside funds before long holiday
    * Central bank expected to ease liquidity
    * Market players cautious because of tax payments

    By Chen Yixin and Gabriel Wildau	
    SHANGHAI, April 20 (Reuters) - China's short-term money
rates gained on Friday as banks started to put money aside for
an upcoming national holiday and prepared to make annual tax
payments due in April and May.	
    Market participants said they were focused on possible
monetary policy easing after state media reported comments by a 
central bank official saying the bank would increase liquidity
through both open market operations and cuts to banks' reserve
requirements to steer the economy towards a soft landing.
 	
    "Money in the market is relatively tighter than before,"
said a dealer at a Chinese bank in Shanghai. "The holiday is
coming soon, and so banks are less willing to lend money."	
    The Chinese market will be closed on April 30 and May 1 for
the Labor Day Holiday.	
    Money market rates could stay at current high levels if the
expected policy easing does not happen, dealers said.	
    Market players also remained cautious due to pending
corporate tax payments, due in April and May, which will divert
funds that would otherwise be available for lending.  	
    The benchmark seven-day bond repurchase rate 
rose to 3.9455 percent from 3.8087 percent, closed to the 4 
percent level that indicates moderate interbank tightness.	
    The 14-day repo rate rose to 3.9533 percent
from 3.1989 percent, while the one-day repo rate 
was up to 3.4054 percent from 3.2081 percent.	
 	
                                  Current  Prev close  Change
                                       (pct)           (bps)  
 7-day repo                       3.9455   3.8087    + 13.67
 7-day SHIBOR                     3.9525   3.8025    + 15.00
  Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
 	
($1 = 6.3015 yuan)	
	
 (Editing by Ramya Venugopal)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.