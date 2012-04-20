China money rates rise; tax payment, holidays deter lending

* Banks set aside funds before long holiday * Central bank expected to ease liquidity * Market players cautious because of tax payments By Chen Yixin and Gabriel Wildau SHANGHAI, April 20 (Reuters) - China's short-term money rates gained on Friday as banks started to put money aside for an upcoming national holiday and prepared to make annual tax payments due in April and May. Market participants said they were focused on possible monetary policy easing after state media reported comments by a central bank official saying the bank would increase liquidity through both open market operations and cuts to banks' reserve requirements to steer the economy towards a soft landing. "Money in the market is relatively tighter than before," said a dealer at a Chinese bank in Shanghai. "The holiday is coming soon, and so banks are less willing to lend money." The Chinese market will be closed on April 30 and May 1 for the Labor Day Holiday. Money market rates could stay at current high levels if the expected policy easing does not happen, dealers said. Market players also remained cautious due to pending corporate tax payments, due in April and May, which will divert funds that would otherwise be available for lending. The benchmark seven-day bond repurchase rate rose to 3.9455 percent from 3.8087 percent, closed to the 4 percent level that indicates moderate interbank tightness. The 14-day repo rate rose to 3.9533 percent from 3.1989 percent, while the one-day repo rate was up to 3.4054 percent from 3.2081 percent. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.9455 3.8087 + 13.67 7-day SHIBOR 3.9525 3.8025 + 15.00 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.3015 yuan) (Editing by Ramya Venugopal)