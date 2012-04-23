FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China money rates stage correction but further fall seen limited
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
April 23, 2012 / 6:55 AM / 5 years ago

China money rates stage correction but further fall seen limited

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Banks will need money to meet loan-to-deposit ratios
    * Cash demand will also rise ahead of next week's holiday
    * Newspaper sees cut in bank reserve requirements
    * HSBC China flash PMI recovers but still shows contraction

    By Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney	
    SHANGHAI, April 23 (Reuters) - China's short-term money
rates slipped on Monday, paring last month's sharp gains, and
traders said there is limited room for further fall as month-end
cash requirements and a public holiday will keep demand high
this week.	
    Banks will soon need money to meet required loan-to-deposit
ratios that are assessed at the end of the month and to meet
demand from savers withdrawing cash ahead of a public holiday on
Monday and Tuesday next week, traders said.	
    "Money market rates rose excessively last week so it
corrected slightly today," said a trader at a Chinese commercial
bank in Shanghai.	
    "The rates are still at high levels, and we don't expect
much improvement at least this month partly because of the
coming holiday."	
    The benchmark seven-day bond repurchase rate 
shed about 16 basis points to 3.7893 percent by midday from
Friday's close of 3.9465 percent. It had jumped 100 basis points
over the past month.	
    The shortest overnight repo rate dropped to
3.3398 percent from 3.4040 percent. 	
    The jump in short-term funding costs triggered speculation
that the People's Bank of China may cut reserve requirement
ratios to ease liquidity.	
    The official China Securities Journal also said in a
commentary on Monday that PBOC might cut reserve requirements to
support the economy amid global weakness after India and Brazil
slashed their interest rates last week.	
    Latest data indicates that China's manufacturing outlook
stabilised in April as output ticked higher, new business rose
from multi-month lows and export orders perked up, although not
sufficiently to signify a return to expansionary territory.  	
    The HSBC Flash Purchasing Managers Index, the earliest
indicator of China's industrial activity, recovered slightly to
49.1 in April from a final reading of 48.3 in March, but still
remained below the level that signifies contracting economic
activity for the sixth month running. 	
    China's interest rate swaps rose slightly on Monday after
the rebound in the HSBC Flash PMI appeared to reduce the
likelihood of an official interest rate cut, traders said.	
    The benchmark five-year IRS rose 3 basis points
to 3.4 percent by midday while the 10-year IRS edged up 2 bps to
3.50 percent.  	
                                  Current  Prev close  Change
                                       (pct)           (bps)  
 7-day repo                       3.7893   3.9465    - 15.72
 7-day SHIBOR                     3.7642   3.9525    - 18.83
  Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
 	
($1 = 6.3069 yuan)	
	
 (Editing by Ramya Venugopal)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.