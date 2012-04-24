FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China money rates steady, PBOC injects cash
April 24, 2012 / 5:51 AM / in 5 years

China money rates steady, PBOC injects cash

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* PBOC mild operations help inject money into market
    * Banks need money to meet requirement, for holiday
    * Money rates to remain at high levels rest of April

    By Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney	
    SHANGHAI, April 24 (Reuters) - China's short-term money
rates were steady on Tuesday, with strong cash demand offset by
a central bank injection via mild open market operations,
traders said.	
    The People's Bank of China (PBOC) drained 9 billion yuan
($.143 billion) via 28-day bond repurchase agreements in its
operations, resulting in a net cash injection as 70 billion yuan
repos matured on the same day.	
    Banks needed cash to demonstrate compliance with mandated
loan-to-deposit ratios that are assessed at the end of each
month. They also need enough money to meet demand from retail
customers withdrawing cash ahead of an upcoming public holiday
next week, traders said.	
    "There is an overall shortfall of cash flows on the money
market today, but the PBOC's injection helped improve overnight
liquidity," said a trader at a Chinese brokerage in Shanghai,
adding that the overall shortfall would likely persist for the
rest of this month.	
    The overnight repo rate, the shortest tenor
repo, dropped to 3.2256 percent at midday from 3.3377 percent at
Monday's close.	
    But the benchmark seven-day repo rate rose
slightly to 3.8102 percent from 3.7874 percent.	
    Because China's economy has been slowing since the fourth
quarter of last year, the market has been expecting the PBOC to
ease monetary policy in response. However, Beijing has remained
wary of premature easing in the face of sustained price
inflation.	
    The central bank cut cash reserve requirement ratios for
commercial banks twice in November and February, injecting about
800 billion yuan into the market.	
    The PBOC injected cash into the markets in nine of the 15
weeks prior to April 20, resulting in a net injection of 182
billion yuan.	
    Most Chinese interest rate swaps fell slightly on Tuesday as
political uncertainty and disappointing data in Europe revived
hopes of a monetary easing in China, trader said.	
    The benchmark 10-year IRS dropped 7 basis
points to 3.39 percent at midday while the one-year IRS
 edged 2 bps lower to 3.15 percent, but the
five-year IRS remained unchanged at 3.35 percent.  	
                                  Current  Prev close  Change
                                       (pct)           (bps)  
 7-day repo                       3.8102   3.7874     + 2.28
 7-day SHIBOR                     3.7967   3.7642     + 3.25
  Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
 	
($1 = 6.3 yuan)	
	
 (Editing by Ed Lane)

