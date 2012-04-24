China money rates steady, PBOC injects cash

* PBOC mild operations help inject money into market * Banks need money to meet requirement, for holiday * Money rates to remain at high levels rest of April By Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, April 24 (Reuters) - China's short-term money rates were steady on Tuesday, with strong cash demand offset by a central bank injection via mild open market operations, traders said. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) drained 9 billion yuan ($.143 billion) via 28-day bond repurchase agreements in its operations, resulting in a net cash injection as 70 billion yuan repos matured on the same day. Banks needed cash to demonstrate compliance with mandated loan-to-deposit ratios that are assessed at the end of each month. They also need enough money to meet demand from retail customers withdrawing cash ahead of an upcoming public holiday next week, traders said. "There is an overall shortfall of cash flows on the money market today, but the PBOC's injection helped improve overnight liquidity," said a trader at a Chinese brokerage in Shanghai, adding that the overall shortfall would likely persist for the rest of this month. The overnight repo rate, the shortest tenor repo, dropped to 3.2256 percent at midday from 3.3377 percent at Monday's close. But the benchmark seven-day repo rate rose slightly to 3.8102 percent from 3.7874 percent. Because China's economy has been slowing since the fourth quarter of last year, the market has been expecting the PBOC to ease monetary policy in response. However, Beijing has remained wary of premature easing in the face of sustained price inflation. The central bank cut cash reserve requirement ratios for commercial banks twice in November and February, injecting about 800 billion yuan into the market. The PBOC injected cash into the markets in nine of the 15 weeks prior to April 20, resulting in a net injection of 182 billion yuan. Most Chinese interest rate swaps fell slightly on Tuesday as political uncertainty and disappointing data in Europe revived hopes of a monetary easing in China, trader said. The benchmark 10-year IRS dropped 7 basis points to 3.39 percent at midday while the one-year IRS edged 2 bps lower to 3.15 percent, but the five-year IRS remained unchanged at 3.35 percent. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.8102 3.7874 + 2.28 7-day SHIBOR 3.7967 3.7642 + 3.25 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.3 yuan) (Editing by Ed Lane)