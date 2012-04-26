FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China money rates steady, regulators inject cash
#Asia
April 26, 2012 / 5:26 AM / in 5 years

China money rates steady, regulators inject cash

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Liquidity remains tight on end-month demand, holiday
    * PBOC operations result in mild injection
    * Finance ministry sells 60 bln of yuan deposits
    * Money rates may fall in second week of May

    By Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney	
    SHANGHAI, April 26 (Reuters) - China's short-term money
rates rose slightly on Thursday due to a lingering tightness in
liquidity at the end of the month and ahead of a holiday.	
    The People's Bank of China (PBOC) refrained from conducting 
bond repurchase agreement business in its regular open market
operations on Thursday, resulting in a net cash injection of 64
billion yuan ($10 billion) this week, of which 3 billion yuan
was injected on Thursday via maturing PBOC bills.	
    In another injection, the finance ministry on Thursday sold
60 billion yuan of its six-month deposits to commercial banks.	
    Traders said liquidity conditions were expected to remain
tight up to early May, but were likely to improve in the second
week of that month.	
    "Regulatory injections have helped ease market liquidity
conditions, effectively checking another sharp rally in money
rates," said a trader with a Chinese brokerage in Shanghai.	
    The weighted average of the benchmark seven-day repo rate
 had risen slightly to 3.9856 percent at midday
from Wednesday's close of 3.9271 percent, while the 14-day repo
rate had climbed to 4.0475 percent from 4.0006
percent.	
    Banks need cash to demonstrate compliance with mandated
loan-to-deposit ratios that are assessed at the end of each
month. They also need enough money to meet demand from retail
customers withdrawing cash ahead of a public holiday next Monday
and Tuesday, traders said.	
    Right after the holiday, banks will begin to set aside cash
to meet reserve requirements for increased deposits at the end
of May. Traders said they expect short-term demand to slacken in
the second week of the month.	
    As China's economy has been slowing since the fourth quarter
of last year, the market has been expecting the PBOC to ease
monetary policy in response. But Beijing has remained wary of
premature easing in the face of sustained price inflation.	
    The central bank cut cash reserve requirement ratios for
commercial banks twice in November and February, injecting about
800 billion yuan into the market.	
    The PBOC also injected cash into the markets in 10 out of
the 16 weeks this year, a net injection of 246 billion yuan into
the banking system.	
    But traders said these steps were very mild in terms of
monetary easing.	
    Chinese interest rate swaps were largely unchanged as the
market does not believe the PBOC will cut interest rates any
time soon.	
    The benchmark five-year IRS had edged up 1
basis point to 3.38 percent at midday, while the one-year IRS
 remained unchanged at 3.20 percent.  	
                                  Current  Prev close  Change
                                       (pct)           (bps)  
 7-day repo                       3.9856   3.9271     + 5.85
 7-day SHIBOR                     3.9708   3.9133     + 5.75
  Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
 	
($1 = 6.3 yuan)	
	
 (Editing by Joseph Radford)

